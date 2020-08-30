Vietnamese aviation industry dejected as Covid-19 returns during peak travel period

A lounge at HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport has few guests. VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY – The second wave of Covid-19 that began at the end of July, the peak summer travel period, has disillusioned airlines that had earlier begin to hope for a recovery. After the first wave was controlled by the end of April they gradually increased operations on domestic routes to somewhere approaching normalcy. They were very hopeful of offsetting the earlier losses during the peak July-September travel season, but the fresh wave has dashed those expectations. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), between July 19 and August 18 the five domestic carriers, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airways, and VASCO, operated only 16,400 flights, down 33 per cent from the previous month and 45 per cent from the same period last year. Vietnam Airlines’ schedule was nearly 40 per cent lighter at 4,300 flights. Vietjet Air’s was down 31 per cent at 5,700. Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airways and VASCO’s were down 17 per cent, 15 per cent and 43 per cent month-on-month. A decrease in demand also dragged down fares, with round-trip tickets between Hà Nội… Read full this story

