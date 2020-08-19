Tourism Vietnam works on resuming international flights The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020,07:28 (GMT+7) Vietnam works on resuming international flightsThe Saigon Times A plane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to finalize a plan to resume regular international flights to and from Vietnam, Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan told the Vietnam News Agency on August 18. The plan will be submitted to the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs and National Defense and other ministries and government departments for consultancy. In the initial plan, which had been completed before the second wave of Covid-19 transmission hit the country in late July, the Transport Ministry proposed resuming international flights to Vietnam from August 1. Due to the complicated development of the pandemic, the Government has asked the ministry to alter the plan. CAAV Chairman Dinh Viet Thang said the authority has worked on the resumption of flights with the relevant agencies of some countries that have successfully contained the Covid-19 pandemic. They agreed that passengers must undertake Covid-19 tests and remain in compulsory quarantine. Therefore, the resumption of international flights will depend on… Read full this story

