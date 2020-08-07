Vietnam urged to unlock potential for world-class healthcare

The healthcare dialogue held by KPMG and Pharma Group Titled “Unlocking world-class healthcare in Vietnam: the time is now”, the event attracted the participation of over 85 representatives from the government, embassies, and companies from startups to multinationals. At this multi-stakeholder dialogue, experts discussed opportunities to realise the full potential of the healthcare sector in Vietnam, especially how to shape an enabling, predictable long-term business environment that in turn improve patient access and fully yield the value that the innovative pharmaceutical industry can bring. Addressing short-term challenges in key legislations, for example the issues relating to Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product, Marketing Authorisation extension in the Circular guiding Drug Registration (Circular No. 32/2018/TT-BYT dated November 12, 2018) and ensuring the proper execution of existing regulations – such as the price negotiation mechanism for brand-name medicines as regulated in the Tender Circular (Circular No.15/2019/TT-BYT dated July 11, 2019) – will ensure opportunities are unlocked as fast as possible. Also at the event, KPMG Vietnam has launched its latest report titled Value of Innovation which examined the current and potential benefits that the innovative pharmaceutical industry could bring to Vietnam. Luke Treloar, director, Strategy, National Head of Healthcare & Life Science, said, “KPMG… Read full this story

