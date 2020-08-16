Vietnam, UK working on fair, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine: diplomat

Vietnam and the UK are shaking hands on COVID-19 vaccine production in order to ensure quick and fair distribution of the jab to all in need “regardless of income,” UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper this week. In February, VABIOTECH under the Ministry of Health, the current leading agency in developing COVID-19 vaccines in Vietnam, conducted their initial research at the UK-based University of Bristol. The company is now trialling its vaccine with a technology transferred from the university. “Early results from animal trials indicate that the vaccine may offer protection against COVID-19,” Ambassador Ward told Tuoi Tre on Friday. “Owing to these positive results, clinical trials on humans are anticipated to commence in early 2021.” Besides, the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, which has offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, is conducting world-leading research on epidemiology, including those related to the pandemic. The unit is also partnering with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health to carry out a clinical trial, supporting global efforts to identify effective and safe drugs to treat the acute respiratory disease. “The UK is proud to partner with Vietnam on a portfolio of projects supporting COVID-19 recovery and infectious disease… Read full this story
