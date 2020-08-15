Other News Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030 The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,18:43 (GMT+7) Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030The Saigon Times A view of a coal-fueled power plant. No additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – As planned, the generation of renewable power will soar to 32% of total energy produced in 2030 and to 40.3% in 2045, while coal-fueled power will dip to 36% in 2035 and 31% in 2045 from the current 42%, so no additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period, heard a working session between Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and some ministries and departments on August 14. Speaking at the working session discussing the National Power Development Planning VIII in the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2045, Deputy PM Dung said that the country will shift to renewable energy sources in the year to come, but still ensure the environmental protection and the development of gas-fired and liquefied natural gas power sectors. The move is aimed at reducing Vietnam’s reliance on imported gas, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported, citing Dung…. Read full this story

