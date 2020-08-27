Infrastructure Vietnam to get new ADB loan for HCMC’s second metro line By Le Anh Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,14:34 (GMT+7) Vietnam to get new ADB loan for HCMC’s second metro lineBy Le Anh A site in District 3 is cleared to make room for the second metro line in HCMC. The Government has proposed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) offer a new loan of US$1 billion for the second metro line project – PHOTO: NGUYEN THANH HCMC – The Government has proposed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) offer a new loan of US$1 billion for the second metro line project, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, in HCMC, which is set to be approved in 2021. The loan of US$1 billion, or VND23 trillion, will replace the US$390-million loan, which was cancelled a few days ago, according to the Management Authority for Urban Railway (MAUR) of HCMC. The municipal government is working with the Ministry of Finance on procedures and conditions for the loan before reporting the steps to the prime minister. MAUR said the cancellation of the previous loan had been carefully considered by the HCMC government while passing the revised investment of… Read full this story

