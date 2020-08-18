Nation Vietnam seeks probe into case of fisherman killed in Malaysian waters The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,12:51 (GMT+7) Vietnam seeks probe into case of fisherman killed in Malaysian watersThe Saigon Times Vietnamese fishing boats operate at sea. A Vietnamese fisherman reportedly died from gunshot wounds following a clash with Malaysian coast guards on August 16 in the waters off the Malaysian state of Kelantan – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia to work with its Malaysian counterparts to verify and probe into a case involving a Vietnamese fisherman who reportedly died from gunshot wounds following a clash with Malaysian coast guards, stated the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang. She was responding to reporters’ inquiries on August 17 over reports from foreign media outlets about a confrontation between the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and two Vietnamese fishing boats that occurred on August 16 in the waters off the Malaysian state of Kelantan, leaving one Vietnamese fisherman dead. The Malaysian side has temporarily detained the two boats as well as the remaining fishermen onboard for allegedly fishing illegally in Malaysian waters. The ministry expressed its deep concern over the serious incident to the… Read full this story

