Vietnam’s M&A market remains on radar of foreign buyers

Vietnam remains on the radar of foreign buyers although COVID-19 pandemic drag down M&A activities In the first eight months of 2020, there were over 4,804 cases of capital contribution and share purchases worth $4.93 billion, equalling 51.8 per cent of last year’s period, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. It was believed that Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities would pick up in numbers over the second half of 2020 as Vietnam grapples with successfully containing the pandemic. However, a slight resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam has been dominating domestic and international news over the past few weeks, leading to a possible dampening of such activities in the very near future. Le Viet Anh Phong, financial advisory leader of Deloitte Vietnam, told VIR that the return of COVID-19 in Vietnam will undoubtedly have a temporary negative impact on the M&A activities, especially for cross-border deals. The uncertainty associated with the coronavirus may require investors to be more prudent, especially when it comes to the recovery shape, resilience of the business model, and ultimately discount on valuation as well as tougher terms. Physically, cross-border travel has become highly restricted and may continue… Read full this story

