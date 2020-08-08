Vietnam, Russia intensify defense ties

General Ngo Xuan Lich and Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: qdnd.vn At the meeting, Gen. Lich highlighted the fruitful development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia across fields, including cooperation in national security and defense. He also commented on the effective collaboration between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense and the Russian council. In reply, Nikolai Patrushev expressed his belief that the Vietnam-Russia relationship will be deepened, particularly in the field of national defense, following the spirit of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries in 2013. Source: VNA

