The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said one of the imported cases is a 45-year-old man who flew from Taiwan (China) to Cam Ranh International Airport in the Central province of Khanh Hoa on August 7, and was quarantined upon entry. The other is a 35-year-old man returning from Equatorial Guinea on July 29. He was put under quarantine upon his arrival at Noi Bai International Airport. Health workers number samples for COVID-19 testing. The four community infections are all residents in Da Nang city, now the biggest outbreak in the country. With the latest update, Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 989, including 649 locally-transmitted cases, with 509 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang as from July 25. On August 18, 53 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 520. There have been 25 fatalities so far. Some 87,670 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit region are under quarantine nationwide. Source: VNA

Vietnam reports six new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries have 244 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.