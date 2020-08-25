Nation Vietnam reports seven new Covid-19 cases, all in Danang The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,18:56 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports seven new Covid-19 cases, all in DanangThe Saigon Times A medical worker handles test tubes containing samples for Covid-19 tests – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases, who all reside in Danang City, this afternoon, August 25, taking the country’s tally to 1,029. The 1023rd case, a 20-year-old man and the 1024th case, a 16-year-old girl are from an area under lockdown in Hoa Tien Ward, Hoa Vang District. Their samples were taken for Covid-19 testing on August 24. The five other patients, tagged between the 1025th and 1029th cases, include two male and three female patients aged between 20 and 70. They are members of the 1017th patient’s family. All of them live in My An Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District. The patients are being treated at Hoa Vang field hospital. According to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, 592 Covid-19 patients in the country have completely recovered so far, including four today. They were discharged from Hoa Vang field hospital, Thai Binh Province General Hospital and Binh Son District Medical Center… Read full this story

