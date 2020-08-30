Nation Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time in a month The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,19:20 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time in a monthThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing from a girl in Danang City – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday in more than a month since the pandemic broke out again in the central city of Danang in late July. The country’s Covid-19 tally remained unchanged at 1,040 cases. Nineteen people, who have fully recovered from Covid-19, were discharged from the hospital today, including 16 from Hoa Vang District Medical Center and three from Danang Lung Hospital. Up to now, 695 patients have made a full recovery, while 32 Covid-19 patients have died, including two who died after they had tested negative for Covid-19 for three or four times, according to the Ministry of Health. Thirteen Covid-19 patients are currently in very critical conditions. Six of them have to rely on a ventilator, while three others are put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine. The ministry confirmed that the pandemic has been put under… Read full this story

