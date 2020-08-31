Nation Vietnam reports four new imported cases of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,18:47 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports four new imported cases of Covid-19The Saigon Times A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test. The Ministry of Health has confirmed four fresh imported Covid-19 cases – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed four fresh imported Covid-19 cases, who were quarantined in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Hanoi and Phu Tho after their arrival, taking the country’ Covid-19 tally to 1,044 as of today, August 31. Two Indian oil experts, aged 33 and 32, entered Vietnam from Dubai through HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 29. They were sent to a concentrated quarantine center in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province upon arrival and are being treated at Ba Ria Hospital. Another Covid-19 patient, a 29-year-old female resident of Vinh Phuc Province, returned to the country from India through Noi Bai International Airport on August 28. She was quarantined and had her sample taken in Hanoi City after her arrival. The remaining one patient, a 62-year-old man, flew to Vietnam from India on August 28. The Indian expert was put under quarantine in Phu Tho Province upon arrival. The country has also reported… Read full this story

