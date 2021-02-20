Nation Vietnam reports five fresh Covid-19 cases, one death The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020,19:02 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports five fresh Covid-19 cases, one deathThe Saigon Times A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test. The Ministry of Health has reported five new Covid-19 imported cases and the 29th Covid-19 death – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has reported five new Covid-19 imported cases, taking the country’s tally to 1034 as of tonight, August 26, while confirming the 29th Covid-19 death. Among the latest Covid-19 patients, two men, aged 42 and 38, returned to Vietnam from the United Arab Emirates through Can Tho International Airport on August 9, while the remaining three patients, including two men and one woman, flew back to Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province from Russia on August 11. The residents of Bac Ninh, HCMC, Hanoi, Quang Binh and Hai Duong were sent to concentrated quarantine centers upon arrival. The deceased was a 66-year-old man, previously tagged as the 827th case. The resident of Quang Ngai Province died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock, multi-organ failure, hypertension, heart failure and a stroke. This is the third fatality to be announced today, after the 453rd patient,… Read full this story

