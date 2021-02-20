Nation Vietnam reports 33rd Covid-19 death The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,15:51 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 33rd Covid-19 deathThe Saigon Times Doctors take care of a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Danang. Covid-19 has claimed a total of 33 lives in the country so far – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The 742th Covid-19 patient, aged 69, was confirmed dead this morning at Danang Lung Hospital, becoming the 33rd death caused by the highly infectious disease in Vietnam. According to the Ministry of Health, the man, who resided in Hai Chau District, Danang City, died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock, multiple organ damage and heart attack. The patient also had a medical history of heart failure, type 2 diabetes, atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease. Among the country’s 33 Covid-19 deaths, 26 were from the central city of Danang. Most of the fatalities were elderly people with underlying medical conditions. The country has reported 1,040 Covid-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic broke out early this year, including 690 caused by community spread. Up to now, 695 patients have made a full recovery. Share with your friends:

Vietnam reports 33rd Covid-19 death have 270 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.