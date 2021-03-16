Nation Vietnam reports 31st Covid-19 death The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,14:55 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 31st Covid-19 deathThe Saigon Times A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test. Vietnam has reported the 31st Covid-19 fatality – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 28-year-old man has been pronounced dead at the Danang Hospital for Lung Diseases due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock and multiorgan failure, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 31 as of today, August 29. The deceased, who lived in Nong Son District in Quang Nam Province, had a medical history of acute lymphocytic leukemia and aplastic anemia. Up to now, Vietnam has reported 1,038 Covid-19 cases, with 663 having made a full recovery and 31 others having died of the coronavirus. Share with your friends:

