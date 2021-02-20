Nation Vietnam reports 26th Covid-19 death The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,21:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 26th Covid-19 deathThe Saigon Times A medical worker operates a mechanical ventilator. The 418th Covid-19 patient, a 61-year-old male resident of Danang City, has been confirmed dead – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The 418th Covid-19 patient, a 61-year-old male resident of Danang City, has been confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 26 as of August 18 . He was declared free of Covid-19 today as the man had previously tested negative for the coronavirus four times. He died of complications of kidney failure, septic shock, multiorgan failure, type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease six days ago. The man was the second Covid-19 case to be confirmed as positive for the virus in Danang City since the second wave of Covid-19 began. Share with your friends:
