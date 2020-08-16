Nation Vietnam reports 24th Covid-19 fatality The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,10:53 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 24th Covid-19 fatalityThe Saigon Times Samples taken from locals for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam has reported the 24th Covid-19 fatality, a 82-year-old female resident of Danang City – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 82-year-old woman in Danang City has died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, serious respiratory failure and septic shock, taking the country’s coronavirus death toll to 24 as of this morning, August 16, according to the Ministry of Health. The woman was pronounced dead at the healthcare center of Hoa Vang District today. She had a medical history of meningitis. Earlier on July 9, due to developing symptoms of dizziness and vomiting, she was sent to Danang Hospital for medical examination. The woman was transferred to the department of general internal medicine of the hospital for treatment until July 21. After being discharged from the hospital, she was then admitted to the emergency unit of the hospital on July 22. She tested positive for Covid-19 on July 31. Up to now, Vietnam has reported 951 Covid-19 cases, with 447 patients having fully recovered and 24 fatalities. Share with your friends:

