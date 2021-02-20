Nation Vietnam reports 20 more Covid-19 cases, one more death The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,19:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 20 more Covid-19 cases, one more deathThe Saigon Times Medical workers check the body temperature of quarantined people at a quarantine center – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases this afternoon, August 15, including 11 in Danang, four in Quang Nam, four in HCMC and one in Hai Duong, while a Covid-19 patient in Danang died. Four fresh cases in Quang Nam Province, tagged from the 931st to the 934th, include two male and two female patients aged between 14 and 66. All of them reside in Hoi An City. The 934th patient is daughter of the 774th patient and mother of the 842th patient, while the three other cases are from an area under lockdown in Minh An Ward. Eleven new cases in Danang City, aged between 19 and 91, were patients and caregivers at the Covid-19 hotspot of Danang Hospital or people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients. Four imported cases in HCMC are all male aged between 22 and 57. They returned to Vietnam from Guam on flight OAE423 early this month, and… Read full this story

