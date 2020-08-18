Vietnam reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on August 17 evening

Photo for illustration: tuoitre Of the locally-transmitted cases, six were in the Da Nang central city, four in the northern province of Hai Duong, and one in Hanoi. The imported case was a returnee from Equatorial Guinea, who has been quarantined upon arrival. Among Vietnam’s total 976 patients, 639 are community transmission cases. The number of infections with links to the outbreak in Da Nang city has surged to 499 since July 25. Also on August 17, eleven patients were declared to have fully recovered, with nine of them in Da Nang and two others in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh. As many as 465 out of the total confirmed patients have been given the all-clear of the virus, equivalent to 48 percent. The country reported a death toll of 24. More than 107,640 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 4,015 at hospital, 24,948 at concentrated facilities and 78,679 at their accommodations. Source: VNA

