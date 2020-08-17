Nation Vietnam reports 12 new Covid-19 cases in three localities The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,19:21 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 12 new Covid-19 cases in three localitiesThe Saigon Times A medical worker holds tubes containing samples for Covid-19 testing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases this afternoon, August 17, including 11 locally-transmitted cases in Danang, Hai Duong and Hanoi and one imported case. Six new cases in Danang City, aged between 33 and 59, include three patients, one medical worker and one security guard at Danang Hospital, and one person in Thanh Khe District. Hai Duong Province reported four new cases, aged between 13 and 41. They are linked to a Covid-19 hotspot on Ngo Quyen Street, where five cases had earlier been reported. The patients are being treated at Hai Duong Province Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Hanoi has one new locally-transmitted and one imported case. The imported case is a 42-year-old man residing in Thach Thanh District, Thanh Hoa Province. He returned to Vietnam from Equatorial Guinea on flight VN6 on July 29, and was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases right after arriving at Noi Bai International Airport. Meanwhile, the capital city’s… Read full this story

