Nation Vietnam registers to buy huge amount of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 14, 2020,18:24 (GMT+7) Vietnam registers to buy huge amount of Covid-19 vaccine from RussiaThe Saigon Times A medical worker collects a sample from a Danang resident for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam has registered to buy a large volume of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Russia – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has registered to buy a large volume of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Russia, the first coronavirus vaccine to be launched in the global market, Acting Ministry of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told a meeting held by the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control today, August 14. The Russian Embassy in Vietnam has also written to the Vietnamese Government proposing to offer the country medical equipment, biological medicinal products and the newly launched coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V, Tuoi Tre Online reported. After working with the Russian side, Vietnam registered for 50 to 150 million doses of the vaccine, including the part set to be donated by Russia. However, when Vietnam will receive and purchase the vaccine is unknown, as some procedures need to be completed, while the selling price… Read full this story

Vietnam registers to buy huge amount of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia have 285 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.