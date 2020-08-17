At a quarantine area Eight of the new patients are in Central Da Nang city, one in the capital city of Hanoi and two who came on repatriation flights into the country. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control also announced that nine more people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456. The baby who has tested positive lives in the same house in Cam Le in Da Nang as another person who had previously contracted the virus. The patient in the capital city is a 30-year-man who lives in Thanh Xuan district. He had visited Da Nang from July 20-22 and began to suffer a fever on August 3. Initial tests results were negative but on August 15 a second sample was taken and he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The two imported cases are both Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan. As many as 107,642 people are currently quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities and their homes. So far, 24 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related complications. Source: VNA
- Fisk University sees record fundraising in 2018-19 year
- Ed Sheeran is secretly recording his new album on cruise ship Queen Mary 2
- Celine Dion says she asked portrait of her dead husband if she should record a new Disney song… and got an answer back
- Blue star Simon Webbe reveals the band are making a musical comeback and currently recording a new album
- Below the Stacks: 1 week, 11 new murals around Lansing
- Tech giant Google awarded controversial data deal that gives them access to over 1.5million NHS patient records in new scheme
- What is the Six Nations? Tournament history, records and new rules explained
- New Book Makes Scientific Case for God
- Man charged in New Zealand baby formula case
- FTSE 100 Index records a new all-time closing high… 24 hours after the last record was set
Vietnam records 11 new COVID-19 infection cases have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.