Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. At the event (Photo: VNA) Attending the handover ceremony in Hanoi on April 7 were the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, and the ambassador, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam. Speaking at the event, Dung said amid the current global medical crisis, no single country could effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International cooperation and enhancing solidarity are important factors to protect the health and safety of people, helping to mitigate the great impacts of the epidemic, he said. Though Vietnam has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country has been willing to share resources, provide medical services and create favourable conditions for foreign citizens in Vietnam over the past time, including the treatment of infected persons, they said. The ambassadors also pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with Vietnam in protecting the health and safety of people, maintain cooperative relations and trade, share information and offer mutual support to overcome the current difficulties…. Read full this story

