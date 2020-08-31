Trade Vietnam posts record trade surplus from Jan-Aug The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,18:21 (GMT+7) Vietnam posts record trade surplus from Jan-Aug The Saigon Times Containers are piled up at the Saigon Premiere Container Terminal in HCMC. Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$11.9 billion from January to August 2020 – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – Vietnam posted a record high trade surplus of some US$11.9 billion this year to August 2020, surpassing the record figure of US$11.12 billion in 2019, with four months still to go, according to the General Statistics Office. In August alone, exports rose by 6.5% to US$26.5 billion, while imports increased by 4.1% to US$23 billion, leading to a trade surplus of US$3.5 billion. Between January and August, the country’s trade value reached US$336.3 billion, down 0.3% compared with the same period last year. Exports rose by 1.6% to US$174.1 billion, while imports decreased by 2.2% to US$162.2 billion. This resulted in an eight-month trade surplus of US$11.9 billion, far exceeding the figures of US$2.8 billion and US$3.4 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The domestic-invested sector’s exports and imports between January and August expanded by 15.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, saw… Read full this story

Vietnam posts record trade surplus from Jan-Aug have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.