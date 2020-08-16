Under the plan for the Noi Bai Airport until 2030 with vision to 2050 submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the CAAV envisages it as a joint-use airport with ICAO Aerodrome Reference Code 4F, which would allow it to cater to the largest aircrafts in the world, including the B777-X, B747-8, B777-300ER and A380.By 2030, the Noi Bai Airport will have an estimated capacity of 63 million passengers and two million tons of cargo per year. To meet this need, the CAAV has proposed building a third runway south of Vo Nguyen Giap Street, 2,200 meters (7,200 feet) away from the existing runway 1B.The airport’s existing terminal T2 would be expanded to reach a capacity of 30-40 million passengers per year, and a new terminal T3 with a capacity of 30 million passengers per year would be built to the south.By 2050, the CAAV estimates the airport to serve 100 million passengers and handle 5 million tons of cargo each year.The airport’s plans would therefore be adjusted with the additions of a fourth runway to the south as well as terminal T4 with an annual capacity of 25 million passengers at the site of the current terminal T1 and a… Read full this story

Vietnam plans further expansion to Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport have 279 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at August 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.