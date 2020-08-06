Nation Vietnam opposes China’s recent illegal activities in East Sea The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 6, 2020,18:46 (GMT+7) Vietnam opposes China’s recent illegal activities in East SeaThe Saigon Times Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam strongly opposes China’s recent illegal activities on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes, stressing all activities on the two archipelagoes without Vietnam’s permission are invalid and negatively affect peace and stability in the East Sea, Le Thi Thu Hang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press briefing this afternoon, August 6. China has recently illegally sent fighter aircraft and battleships to the Spratly Archipelago. Satellite images in July also showed that at least four Chinese fighter aircraft were illegally present on Phu Lam Island of the Paracel Archipelago. Hang said the Paracel and Spratly archipelagoes are inseparable parts of Vietnam. The Vietnamese Government is determined to protect its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the archipelagoes and waters of the East Sea, as defined by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Regarding the information that China is developing a reconnaissance network in the East Sea,… Read full this story

