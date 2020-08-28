Nation Vietnam has two new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,18:48 (GMT+7) Vietnam has two new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times A medical worker collects health declaration papers from local residents in Quang Ngai Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported two new Covid-19 cases in Hanoi and Danang this afternoon, August 28, taking the country’s tally to 1038. The 1037th patient is a 29-year-old woman residing in Bac Son Tra District, Danang City, who had close contact with the 1036th patient. The 1038th patient is a 23-year-old man living in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. He returned to Vietnam from Russia on flight VN5062 on August 11 and was taken to Hai Duong Province for quarantine right after arriving at Van Don International Airport. He lived in the same room with another man, who was later confirmed as the country’s 1034th Covid-19 patient, while staying at the quarantine center. On August 24, his sample was taken to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for Covid-19 testing before he left the quarantine center for his home in Hanoi on August 25 after a 14-day quarantine period. However, the test result on August 25 showed that he was… Read full this story

