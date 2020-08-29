Vietnam and EU seek to maximise benefits from EVFTA post-COVID-19

More than 100 guests took part in the seminar Making the opening speech, Giorgio Aliberti, head of the Delegation of the EU to Vietnam emphasised that, “The signing and ratification of the trade agreement is an historic milestone in EU-Vietnam cooperation. The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be an important factor to nurture opportunities for economic recovery for Vietnam in the aftermath of COVID-19. The reduction of tariffs is among the top priorities of this agreement.” Giorgio Aliberti, head of the Delegation of the EU to Vietnam According to Dr. Vu Tien Loc, president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vietnam’s economy is facing many difficulties under the negative impact of COVID-19 but the signing of the EVFTA has brought confidence and rare opportunities for businesses during this period. “The agreement has opened up a ‘highway to Europe’ for Vietnamese businesses. However, not only has the EVFTA brought opportunities but also challenges by putting local companies in the same arena with giants. Overcoming these great challenges will lay a solid foundation for the development of Vietnamese businesses in the current highly competitive integration context,” Loc noted. In his speech at the seminar, Dr. Carsten Schittek, Minister Counsellor and Head of… Read full this story

