Vietnam American veterans visit Ho Chi Minh City

At the meeting. Photo: VNA At the meeting, the host highly appreciated the efforts and support of the VVA in addressing consequences left by the war in Vietnam in recent years, which contributed to pushing up the relationship between the governments and peoples of the two countries. Especially, the VVA’s Veterans Initiative Program provided information about thousands of Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives or were missing during the war. He also hoped that the regular visits and assistance of the VVA will make contribution to healing the wounds of the war, and strengthen cooperative relations between the two nations in the coming time. For her part, Ms. Four thanked leaders of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for a warm reception and expressed her impression on changes and strong development of the city. She also briefed the host on the VVA’s activities and achievements in recent years and committed that the VVA will continue to assist the efforts in searching Vietnamese and American soldiers missing in action, and addressing the post-war aftermaths, among others. On this occasion, Ms. Four presented gifts to support victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Ho Chi Minh City. Translated by Lam Anh

