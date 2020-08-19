Corporate Vietnam Airlines Group starts selling tickets for Tet The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020,10:20 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines Group starts selling tickets for TetThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft gains altitude. The Vietnam Airlines Group is offering over two million tickets on domestic flights for the coming Lunar New Year 2021 or Tet – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company, is offering over two million tickets on domestic flights for the coming Lunar New Year 2021 or Tet, which passengers can purchase from today, August 18, on its website, through authorized outlets and at official ticket offices nationwide. The group will also increase the number of flights on air routes with a high travel demand, from Hanoi to HCMC, Vinh, Can Tho and Phu Quoc and from HCMC to Danang, Haiphong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Dong Hoi, Hue, Pleiku, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc. To meet the high travel demand during the Tet holiday, these carriers will continue offering various ticket price options, VietnamPlus news site reported. The Vietnam Airlines Group is following disease infection prevention and control measures, including spraying disinfectants, checking the body… Read full this story

