Vietnam Airlines clings on to hope of government support

Vietnam Airlines is requesting special assistance from the state Photo: Le Toan Taking office as newly-elected chairman of Vietnam Airlines in a historically difficult period, Dang Ngoc Hoa’s face has been full of anxiety because of the increasing responsibility in helping the country’s leading wings recover from a tough year. “The first thing that I did as the new chairman was to encourage our staff to move ahead. We already have different scenarios for future developments of the pandemic,” Hoa said. “Necessary measures and solutions have been taken, including cost-saving, restructuring the aircraft fleet, and more.” However, the national flag carrier believed it cannot recover without strong support from the government. Vietnam Airlines, at the general shareholder meeting on August 10, officially sought future solutions, with financial support of VND12 trillion ($521.7 million) being a focus. Dang Ngoc Hoa – Newly-elected chairman, Vietnam Airlines The improvement of core business activities is the key task now. Specifically, we will practice thrift, increase labour productivity, and streamline the apparatus as requested by the government, as well as intrinsic requirements. The most important task for Vietnam Airlines is to ensure absolute safety for operation of the group, as well as of passengers. Leaders… Read full this story

