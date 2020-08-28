Corporate Vietcombank puts Vinaxuki factory up for sale for fourth time The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,12:44 (GMT+7) Vietcombank puts Vinaxuki factory up for sale for fourth timeThe Saigon Times A view of Vinaxuki Thanh Hoa Factory. The Thang Long branch of Vietcombank has sought to liquidate the Vinaxuki Thanh Hoa Factory – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Thang Long branch of Vietcombank has sought to liquidate the Vinaxuki Thanh Hoa Factory, including the machines and equipment used for automobile production, owned by the Vinaxuki Thanh Hoa Company, making it the fourth time it is being sold to recover debts. The starting price for the factory and assets attached to the land is VND36.3 billion, down from the VND44.2 billion set in April. The machines and equipment comprise a 10-ton crane, a five-ton crane, two gas compressors, and air dryers, four hydraulic rolling machines, and some bulldozers and excavators among others. The other branches of Vietcombank are also auctioning multiple mortgaged assets, including real estate and personal properties. The Hai Duong branch of Vietcombank has announced the selling of assets attached to the land of Feromangan Chiem Hoa Factory in Tuyen Quang Province, which have been built and used since July 2008. The… Read full this story

