Viet Nam to have support packages to cover all affected by COVID-19: MPI

MPI will work on policies that best support affected stakeholders and stimulate economic growth.— VNS Photo Truong Vi The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will look to extend some economic stimulus policies until 2021 if the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Minister Nguyen Chi Dung held a meeting to discuss solutions amid the second wave of the pandemic in Ha Noi late last week, saying: "MPI will work on policies that best support affected stakeholders and stimulate economic growth." According to an MPI report, the pandemic had a negative impact on almost all economic sectors and industries, especially aviation, tourism, accommodation and catering services, which forced many businesses to go bankrupt, suspend operations, or narrow their business scale. The pandemic also seriously affected the income and employment of many workers. In the first wave of the pandemic, Viet Nam introduced two main support packages to help local people and businesses. They included a fiscal policy which was to extend deadlines and reduce the burden of tax and fee payment worth VND180 trillion (US$7.78 billion) and a social security support package worth VND62 trillion. However, some experts said the effectiveness of the above support packages was still quite limited.

