Việt Nam records 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, caseload surpasses 700

A health worker checks the temperature of a citizen at one of the city's checkpoints in Ngũ Hành Sơn District, the central province of Đà Nẵng. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded a total of 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon, 40 of them linked to Đà Nẵng, bringing the country's total caseload to 713. One of the new patients is a one-year-old child, and another a police officer who was at guarding a COVID-19 case at Đà Nẵng Hospital. Together with two cases in Quảng Nam also related to Đà Nẵng reported earlier in the morning, Wednesday's tally of 43 became one of the highest daily spikes in local cases in Việt Nam since the beginning of the pandemic. Six cases – Patient 673 to 678 – were members of a family with ages ranging from 10 to 41 in the northern provinces of Bắc Giang and Lạng Sơn, bringing the total number of localities…

