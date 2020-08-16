Seven COVID-19 patients are discharged from Hoà Vang field hospital in Đà Nẵng on August 16. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A two-month-old baby girl is among 11 new cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday evening, bringing the national total to 962. Eight of the new patients are from Đà Nẵng, one from Hà Nội and two who came on repatriation flights into the country. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control also announced that nine more people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456. The baby who has tested positive lives in the same house in Cẩm Lệ in the central city as another person who had previously contracted the virus. The patient from the capital is a 30-year-man who lives in Thanh Xuân District. He had visited Đà Nẵng last month and began to suffer a fever on August 3. Initial tests results were negative but on Saturday a second sample was taken and he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The two imported cases are both Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan. More than 107,000 people are currently quarantined at hospital, medical facilities and their homes. So far, 24 people have lost… Read full this story

Việt Nam records 11 new COVID-19 patients, nine recoveries Sunday evening have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 16, 2020.