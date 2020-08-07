Participants of the ministerial-level open online debate of the UN Security Council on the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime held on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to join other UN member states in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ. Vũ was speaking at a ministerial-level open online debate of the UN Security Council on links between terrorism and transnational organised crime held on Thursday. At the debate, Vũ shared the common concern of the impact of terrorism and organised crime on peace, security, and sustainable development of UN member countries, given the complex developments of COVID-19. The diplomat noted member countries hold the top responsibility in the fight against these forces, adding that their responses should respect the UN Charter, international law, and involved nations’ independence and national sovereignty while following the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and other resolutions by the UN General Assembly and Security Council. He said in such a process, the UN can play an active role in building an overall approach to tackle the root causes of the problem like poverty, inequality, and unemployment. Vũ highlighted… Read full this story

Việt Nam ready to fight terrorism: diplomat have 207 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.