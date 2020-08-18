Viet Nam produced 7.3 million tonnes of sugarcane in the 2019-20 crop that ended in May 2020. — Photo baoquangngai.vn Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked agencies to implement measures on trade remedies, import and export management and strengthen market management for sugar products. The minister requests the Trade Remedies Authority to actively monitor the domestic market and propose use of trade remedies for imported sugar products in accordance with international commitments. At the same time, this authority would establish a synchronous and accurate database on sugar import, export and production based on information from the relevant authorities to support businesses in preparing trade defence records. The Import-Export Department is asked this year to complete proposals on management measures for the import-export activities of sugar products. Meanwhile, the General Department of Market Surveillance this year must submit to the Government a decree replacing Decree 185/2013/ND-CP on providing penalties on administrative violations in commercial activities, production of, trading in counterfeit or banned goods and protection of consumer rights, and Decree 124/2015/ND-CP about amending and supplementing a number of articles to Decree 185/2013/ND-CP. This general department must strengthen management and inspections to prevent and strictly handle smuggling and… Read full this story

Viet Nam promotes measures to manage local sugar market have 333 words, post on bizhub.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.