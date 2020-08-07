Vietnamese honourary guards carry out the flag hoisting ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hà Nội on Friday morning to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association (August 3, 1967) and 25 years of Việt Nam’s ASEAN membership (July 28, 1995). Honorary guards preparing for the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh The Vietnamese Deputy PM said the association is facing major, unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fast changing geo-strategic landscape as well as emerging non-traditional security issues. “The encouraging results achieved in the first half of 2020 bear testament to the fact ASEAN never wavers from any hardship.” Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh (centre) leads delegation attending the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh According to Minh, chairing ASEAN this year is a great honour for Việt Nam as 2020 coincides with the 25th anniversary of the country accession to ASEAN. The ASEAN flag has four colours of blue, red, white and yellow, representing the main colours of the flags of all the ASEAN members. The stalks of padi in the centre of the Emblem represent the dream of… Read full this story

Việt Nam holds flag-raising ceremony to mark ASEAN 53rd anniversary have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.