Việt Nam confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries on Thursday evening

Health workers spray chemicals to disinfect residential areas in Sơn Trà District, Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening including a one-year-old and a 7-year-old girl. Twenty of the cases are in Đà Nẵng City, six in Quảng Nam province, one in the northern province of Bắc Giang and three imported cases are under quarantine in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Patient 718 – a 67-year-old woman in Đà Nẵng – died on Wednesday night. The new cases in Đà Nẵng were aged from one to 69 years old, including five patients, three caregivers, one health worker and nine people in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The transmission source of another locally-transmitted case in Thanh Khê District is still unknown. New cases in the central province of Quảng Nam are aged 30-51 and are linked to Đà Nẵng, including two patients, three people in close contact with COVID-19 cases, as well as one caregiver at Đà Nẵng Hospital. They are now being treated at Quảng Nam General Hospital. The new case in Bắc Giang Province is a 7-year-old girl who had close contact with Patient 673 and Patient 674 and reportedly travelled with Patient 675

