Việt Nam asks Malaysia to treat fishermen humanely after sailor killed

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said they seized these two Vietnamese boats after an incident that left a crew member dead on Aug. 17, 2020. — Photo from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday asked Malaysia to ensure humane treatment for detained Vietnamese fishermen, following reports than one fisherman died at the hands of Malaysian law enforcement on August 16. Lê Thị Thu Hằng, a spokesperson for the Việt Nam Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during a press briefing in Hà Nội, informing the press that two fishing vessels along with 18 fishermen were detained in the incident. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said its coast guard shot a Vietnamese sailor dead after a confrontation over alleged encroachment in Malaysian waters in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea). The foreign ministry has exchanged diplomatic note with the Malaysian embassy in Việt Nam expressing its concerns on August 18. “The Vietnamese Consular Department has asked Malaysian authorities to investigate and clarify the case, levy strict punishment on the public service personnel who caused the death of the Vietnamese fisherman, and to make sure not to repeat this action in the future,” Hằng said…. Read full this story

