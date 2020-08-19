Vietnamese and Danish experts exchange experiences on monitoring of electricity usage in a plant. — Photo courtesy of Denmark Embassy in Viet Nam The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued the Guidelines for Developing Provincial Action Plan on Energy Efficiency for the 2020-25 period. The guidelines, drafted with the support of the Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership Programme, will help all 63 provinces and cities of Viet Nam to map energy use and prepare their own action plan to implement energy saving efforts. This set of guidelines is one of the key outputs of the Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership Programme as it provides an essential base for the energy efficiency efforts in Viet Nam towards the target of achieving 5-7 per cent energy savings on a national level in the 2019-25 period. The set of guidelines is a result of more than two years of close work between MoIT, the Danish Energy Agency and the two partner provinces of Dong Nai and Bac Giang. “The MoIT highly appreciates the Danish government’s support to Viet Nam in the energy sector. The set of guidelines for developing provincial action plans on energy efficiency is an important deliverable of the Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership… Read full this story

Viet Nam and Denmark co-operate in pushing forward energy saving efforts have 303 words, post on bizhub.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.