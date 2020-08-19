US ventures in LNG on the rise in Vietnam

Under a newly-signed MoU, US-Vietnamese joint venture Chan May LNG will receive a great deal of support from the US government to encourage liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and set up partnerships with the US International Development Finance Corporation, Asia EDGE, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, Export-Import Bank of the United States (US Exim Bank), GE, Black & Veatch, Baker McKenzie, E&Y, McKinsey, and ERM. With a total capacity of 4,000MW, the $6 billion Chan May LNG project is expected to start construction in the first quarter of next year and launch the first phase of commercial operations in 2024 as an independent power plant with 60 per cent capital from the US and 40 per cent from Vietnam. Billion-dollar LNG projects could be a quick path to help balance bilateral trade and deepen economic interests between Vietnam and the US, following other deals by US-based AES Corporation, Gen X Energy, and Delta Energy Systems. Just last year AES jointly signed an MoU on implementation of the $1.7 billion Son My 2 combined cycle gas turbine power plant with a total capacity of 2.2GW in the southern-central province of Binh Thuan. The interest comes as no surprise as… Read full this story

