US government supports Vietnam’s to fight against COVID-19 with $4.5 million

The US and Vietnamese governments are providing mutual support to each other in funds and goods According to the US Embassy in Vietnam, the US government is leading the world's humanitarian and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic even as they battle the virus at home. As part of the comprehensive and generous response from the American people, the US has provided nearly $4.5 million in emergency health for the Vietnamese government to build laboratories, monitoring, detect infection cases, train health experts, and pursue communication activities. Over the last 20 years, the US poured more than $1.8 billion into Vietnam, including $706 million in the health sector. Several days ago, the US Embassy thanked Vietnam for sending medical face masks to the US. "Today, Ambassador Kritenbrink accepted a donation of 200,000 cloth masks from the government and people of Vietnam. He also accepted a donation of 50,000 masks from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. These masks will be used where they are most needed in the United States to fight COVID-19," the embassy posted on Facebook. On April 16, at the headquarters of the Government Office, the government and people of Vietnam handed over medical supplies to the government and people of…

