US-based Align Technology launches new dental training center in Vietnam

The new centre in Vietnam will provide dental professionals with immersive, best-in-class training experiences across Align’s portfolio of products The new training centre in Ho Chi Minh City will provide training, clinical education programmes and process demonstrations for dental professionals and highlight the benefits of integrating Align’s innovative solutions and treatment options into their practices. The Ho Chi Minh City Training Center is located in Phu My Hung area, District 7. Align Technology’s regional headquarters is based in Singapore, where the company is developing more training programmes for doctors as well as new marketing initiatives to generate greater awareness among prospective patients in the region. The new state-of-the-art training facilities in Vietnam aim to be centres of excellence to educate doctors across Align’s entire portfolio of products, including the Invisalign clear aligner system, the Invisalign Go system, Invisalign First treatment, and Vivera retainers. The training centres will also provide doctors with hands-on experience using iTero imaging systems for restorative and orthodontic procedures. “The investments in the training centres showcase Align’s commitment to Southeast Asia,” said Sasithorn Theinthong, Align Technology’s managing director for Southeast Asia. “Our goal is to ensure that dental professionals are prepared to meet the growing demand for Invisalign clear aligners and to recognise the enormous potential to provide the best for their patients… Read full this story

