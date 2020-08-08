UN delegation assesses peacekeeping capacity of Vietnamese forces

The delegation will examine the expertise, preparations of equipment, ability of dealing with scenarios, and English competence of the Vietnamese military medicine and engineering forces. At the meeting. At the meeting with the delegation on June 26, Senior Colonel Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Center (VPC), emphasized, Vietnam targets to successfully replace the UK, deploying the level-2 field hospital to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in the second quarter of 2018 and to deploy engineering officers to an appropriate UN mission in 2019. The VPC’s head added that at present, the forces are undergoing specialized pre-deployment training to be ready to undertake peacekeeping tasks whenever the UN requests. Translated by Tran Hoai

