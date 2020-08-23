Two-year-old boy from Bắc Ninh Province rescued after alleged kidnapping

The boy is handed back to his family at the police station in Bắc Ninh Province on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Bắc Ninh Provincial Police BẮC NINH — Police in the northern province of Bắc Ninh rescued a two-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from a local park on Friday. According to preliminary reports, the boy was brought to Nguyễn Văn Cừ Park in Bắc Ninh City by his father on Friday afternoon. The boy was playing inside while his father drank tea bought from a street vendor near the park. About an hour later, the boy was nowhere to be seen and the father informed local police. Bắc Ninh Province Police directed forces including criminal and mobile police to search for the boy. A notice about the incident was also spread on mass media and social networks. On Saturday evening, the boy was found unharmed at Tân Long Commune in Tuyên Quang Province’s Yên Sơn District, approximately 150km from the park. The woman who allegedly kidnapped the boy was identified as Nguyễn Thị Thu, 32 from Cao Bằng Province’s Cao Bằng City. The boy has been returned to his family and Thu has been arrested and brought to Bắc Ninh Province for investigation…. Read full this story
