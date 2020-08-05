Two new COVID-19 cases connected to Đà Nẵng Hospital

COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on August 5 morningĐà Nẵng health worker fainted from exhaustion wants to get back to workVietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19Hà Nội ensures supply of essential goodsReligious organisations cancel gatherings due to COVID-19 outbreak A COVID-19 patient is sent to the Gia Đình (Family) General Hospital in Đà Nẵng City. This is one of the first private medical facilities in the central city ready to cooperate with Đà Nẵng Hospital in the fight against COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — Two more people connected to Đà Nẵng Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. One is a 33-year-old man from Duy Sơn Commune in Quảng Nam Province who is a patient at the hospital’s neurological surgery department. The other is a man aged 37 who lives in Đại Hiệp Commune, also in Quảng Nam Province and has been taking care of a relative in the hospital’s kidney department. As of Wednesday morning, Việt Nam has seen 672 cases of COVID-19, of which 308 were imported and 224 related to Đà Nẵng City. According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, of the active cases nationwide, 18 patients have… Read full this story

