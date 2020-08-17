Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday morning

A motorbike driver has his temperature checked in Hải Dương City on Sunday. The city has been locked down since midnight on August 15 after eight cases linked were detected. —VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HÀ NỘI — Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were announced Monday morning, one in Hải Dương Province and one in Quảng Nam Province. The total number of patients treated for coronavirus now stands at 964. One of the new cases is a 30-year-old man living in Hải Dương City, where strict social distancing and lock down measures were enforced over the weekend. The man had visited a restaurant in Phạm Ngũ Lão Ward on August 3rd, where an outbreak of the virus was later confirmed. He tested positive on Saturday and is currently receiving treatment. He is the eighth person from the area to contract the virus. The second new case is a 49-year-old woman from Tam Kỳ City in central Quảng Nam Province who attended a wedding in Duy Tân, Đà Nẵng, last month. The woman was tested on Saturday and the results confirmed she was positive for COVID-19. To date, 24 people have died of complications related to coronavirus. All of them had underlying… Read full this story

