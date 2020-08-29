Two new cases, 14 recoveries on Saturday evening

570 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Australia, New Zealand, TaiwanTwo new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday eveningSecond COVID-19 death in single dayYoungest coronavirus-related death recordedCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on August 29 morning The quarantine area in Đà Nẵng Hospital. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Two new COVID-19 cases, including one imported and one locally-transmitted, were confirmed in Việt Nam on Saturday evening as 14 more people recovered. The total number of cases nationwide has now reached 1,040, with more than half connected to Đà Nẵng City since July 25. Of the two new cases, one is a 20-year-old man from Ba Đồn District in Quảng Bình Province. He arrived back in Việt Nam on a repatriation flight from Germany on Thursday and was immediately quarantined with other passengers. He tested positive the next day and is currently being treated at Bình Dương General Hospital. The locally transmitted case is a 55-year-old man, living in Hòa Phong Commune in the Hòa Vang District of Đà Nẵng City. He was a patient at Đà Nẵng Hospital and tested positive on August 28th. Meanwhile, 14 more people have been given the all-clear after making a full recovery. The total number of patients to… Read full this story

